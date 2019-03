RESIDENTS are being invited to have a cuppa with a copper in Harwich.

A Harwich PCSO is holding a coffee with the cops event at the Mayflower Heritage Centre, in George Street on March 16.

The session will be held from 10am until noon.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “One of the PCSOs from the community policing team will be there for you to ask a question or voice a concern.

“Tell us how we can help you or just come along and say hello, we look forward to seeing you there.”