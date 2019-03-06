A MAN has been charged with a series of raids across Essex.

Joseph Lamb was arrested on February 22 after a number of incidents in Southend, Westcliff, Benfleet, Chigwell and Dunmow between January 3 and February 8 this year.

Items including jewellery were stolen.

The 32-year-old has now been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, and one count of handling stolen goods.

Lamb, of Baynard Avenue, in Flitch Green, near Dunmow, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today.