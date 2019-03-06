THE CHELMSFORD local policing team has been awarded as the best team in the country.

Chelmsford Local Policing Team's C Shift from Essex Police, were awarded with a national accolade for their work on high profile, serious, and emotionally challenging incidents, as well as for targeting and tackling gang activity.

The C Shift team were the first officers on the scene following the murder of John Pordage in August 2017.

Admired for their bravery, two of the shift members were even injured by a woman with a knife in a mental health crisis in December the same year. It was found that one member of the team was so badly injured, it took nine months for them to recover before they could return to work.

Not only this, but the team have had a proactive role in seizing drugs and weapons, taking the potential threat off of the streets.

The C Shift team have targeted and tackled organised crime groups and gang activity across the district, setting the high standard for other teams to follow.

Officers accomplished all of this whilst facing the emotional and psychological impacts sometimes accompanied with the job, such as seeing a colleague seriously injured in front of them.

Chief Inspector Gerry Parker, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “C Shift are an invaluable asset protecting and serving the communities of Chelmsford and are a credit to the entire force. I want to thank them, and all of my LPT shifts for their work.

“The team were deeply affected by the incident in December 2017 and it would have been understandable if they were less confident or more reluctant to confront other people or situations where their safety was threatened.

“But that’s not how C Shift work. Through excellent leadership and comradeship they’ve built a resilience and determination to continue protecting and serving the public.

“Their work tackling organised crime groups and gangs has set the standard for all other teams across the district, and the county, and they remain our ‘go to’ shift.

“I’m delighted they have been recognised in this way.

“C Shift have won this award but I want to recognise all my LPT shifts for their excellent work. I am truly proud of their attitude and their dedication.”

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Our Local Policing Teams run towards danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the public are safe.

“I’m so proud of Chelmsford’s C Shift and they thoroughly deserve this award. They embody the true spirit of policing.”

The team were awarded at the National Police Chief Council's Local Policing Awards on March 5.