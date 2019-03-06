CAMPAIGNERS will stage a protest outside County Hall while a discussion about the future of libraries is held inside.

About 60,000 signatures were collected from residents opposing moves to close a third of the county’s libraries.

As a result, a special full council meeting has been called at Essex County Council’s headquarters.

This will take place next Tuesday from 10am at County Hall in Chelmsford with protesters from Save Our Libraries Essex rallying from 9am by the atrium entrance in Market Road.

A SOLE spokesman said: “This demonstrates the value of people power and protest.

“This has included 1,000 marching in the county town, thousands joining protests across the county, and the highest number of signatures on a local issue in living memory.

“We will continue to protest and our campaign will grow stronger, until the council backs down from this act of cultural vandalism.”

The spokesman added: “SOLE is, however, disappointed not to have heard anything formally from the County Council, either from a council leader or its democratic services department.

“We entered into lengthy correspondence regarding the petitions, with councillor Sue Barker, Cabinet member responsible for libraries, sending a number of emails to acknowledge receipt of petitions.

“You’d think they’d let petition leads know but we only heard through opposition political representatives.”

The county council said it is considering closing libraries due to the changes in the way people read in the 21st century via technology and tablets.

It has also said volunteers can come forward to run libraries.