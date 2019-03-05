Radio 1 has been in Essex on the search for the country's funniest places and crudest road names.

Chris Stark was on the visit while he prepares to bring back the LOLathon in aid of Red Nose Day.

There were visits to Rotten End, Wethersfield, and Dancing Dicks Lane in Witham.

So we are asking you to make your suggestions for which rude roads in Essex should make the list.

Some have suggested Fingringhoe and Turkey Cock Lane in Stanway should be on the list.

Back in 2014 Turkey Cock Lane was named as one of the most embarrassing roads to live in, but one resident was desperate to move there just for its name.

Holly Jago-Eagland, 34, was far from dissuaded by the so-called rude name and instead waited years for a house to come up for sale in the quaint country road.

Mrs Jago-Eagland said: “I particularly always wanted to live in Turkey Cock Lane, partly because it is such a rural road, but mainly because of the absolutely hilarious name, it absolutely appealed to the child in me."

The lane in Stanway finished seventh in the Needaproperty.com survey, which found nine of the top 10 rudest named roads had lower house prices than neighbouring streets.

But Turkey Cock Lane was the only one to buck the trend, with average house prices for a terraced home being higher than in neighbouring London Road.

Elsewhere there is Tom Tit Lane in Woodham Mortimer and Tinkers Hole near Burnham.

While Burnt Dick Hill, Fingringhoe Road and Butt Road in Colchester could also be contenders.

The LOLathon event sees Chris tell jokes with fellow radio personality Scott Mills for a full 24 hours to raise cash for charity.

Chris has been stopping off at hilariously named places in the UK and asking residents for their funniest jokes in a bid to put together a book of the most hilarious quips.

Some of the jokes will then be used in the LOLathon, which takes place throughout tomorrow.