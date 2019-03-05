Tributes have continued to flood in for The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint who died at his home in Essex on Monday.

Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Dunmow. Police said his death was not suspicious.

Gail Porter, who dated Flint between 1999 and 2000, was among those to comment.

The presenter wrote the word "heartbroken" on Twitter.

James Blunt penned an emotional tribute to Flint, saying he showed him kindness when others in the industry did not.

The singer wrote on Twitter: "At the Q Awards years ago, when @NoelGallagher was saying he was leaving Ibiza because I'd moved there, and @DamonAlbarn refused to be in the same picture as me, and @PaulWellerHQ was saying he'd rather eat his own shit than work with me, Keith Flint came over, gave me a hug, and said how thrilled he was for my success.

"Keith, I only met you once, but I shed a tear at the news of your death. In our business, there are no prizes for being kind, but if there was, that Grammy would be yours."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Queen's Brian May shared a story about a backstage meeting with Flint, whom he had assumed would "hate us".

However, May said: "So I just nodded in respect when I saw him at the other side of the stage while the gear was being changed over.

"He ran straight over and did that Wayne's World tongue in cheek bowing thing, and then spent a good five minutes telling me very warmly how much he loved our music and had been inspired by it in his life.

"After that, I perceived him very differently. And I enjoyed their records even more ! But that's the only conversation we ever had."

Flint took part in a 5k run at Chelmsford two days before he was found dead, it has emerged.

The 49-year-old competed in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on Saturday, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

Keith Flint at the Chelmsford Parkrun. Picture: Neil Churchill/Chelmsford Parkrun/PA Wire

Writing on their website, organisers described Flint as "one of our newer runners", adding: "We wished he could have been part of our parkrun community for longer than he was.

"Our condolences and thoughts go to his family and friends at this sad time."

Flint was a tour de force in the British rave music scene in the 1990s, known for his bright green spiky hair, facial piercings and energetic, manic stage performances.

He rose to fame as part of Brit Award-winning electronic band The Prodigy, loved by fans for their hits including Firestarter and Breathe as well as their anti-establishment stance and fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

On Monday afternoon, a bouquet of purple flowers was laid by the gate next to Flint's home, which is located down a rural track and hidden behind wooden gates.

A post from The Chemical Brothers' official Twitter account said: "so sad to hear about Keith Flint, we played many gigs with the prodigy over the years and they were always friendly and supportive.

"he was an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed.tom&ed x"

Rock group Kasabian tweeted: "Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer."

Referring to their 2006 album Empire, they added: "Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother."

Glastonbury co-founder Emily Eavis wrote that The Prodigy were the first dance act to play the music festival more than 20 years ago as she shared a message on Twitter.

She wrote that she was "so saddened" to hear of his death, and added: "He's played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman."