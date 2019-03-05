A care home worker who bought a dress using a bank card belonging to a woman living in the home has been jailed for ten weeks.

Abimbola Akinola, 45, of Churchill Rise, Chelmsford, was found guilty of fraud by false reputation at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court.

CCTV footage showed Akinola buying a dress at a store in Braintree on June 3, 2017, using a bank card belonging to a woman in her 40s, who was a resident at the care home she worked at.

The dress cost £90.30.

DC Simon Gray said: "Abimbola Akinola abused her position of trust and used it to take advantage of a vulnerable person in her care.

"Akinola denied the charge until sentencing and was ordered to pay £620 in costs and £200 to the victim as well ten weeks in prison for the crime."

For more information and advice about Fraud visit www.essex.police.uk/advice/fraud/