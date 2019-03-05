Shrove Tuesday is today, so here is a quick and easy recipe for you to enjoy.

These crêpes-style pancakes are great served with savoury fillings such as a ham, cheese and mustard or more traditional sweet fillings.

A favourite of ours is lemon juice and sugar but the list of choices is endless!

Ingredients:

30g/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra for cooking

150g plain flour

325ml milk

1 large free-range egg

Method:

1. Melt the butter and allow it to cool slightly.

2. In a blender or mixing bowl blend/whisk the flour, milk and egg until combined. Now add the melted butter and combine until you have a smooth and thin pancake batter. If there are any lumps in your batter, pass through it through a sieve.

3. Heat a small amount of butter in a small pan. Once melted carefully wipe away any excess butter. Take roughly 2-3 tablespoons of the pancake mixture into the pan and swirl around until a thin, crisp pancake forms covering the base of your pan. It will only take about a 1 minute to cook on one side. Now flip over and cook on the other side for about another 30 seconds until lightly coloured. Once cooked place on some baking paper and keep warm in the oven.

4. Repeat the above step with the remaining batter. Serve the crêpes warm with a choice of fillings and toppings.

READ MORE: Looking for something more adventurous? Try pink pancakes or Espresso flavours