A REALITY TV star is making an appearance at a popular city bar.

Danni Collins winner of E4's Shipwrecked will be joining her identical twin Sim for an appearance at Bar and Beyond in Chelmsford.

The blonde reality TV stars will be partying from 10pm at the nightspot on Saturday, March 16 during St Patrick’s weekend.

The twins said: “We’re really buzzing for this.

"It will be great to meet some of our Essex fans and will be great to hit the dance floor.”

The news comes after the Shiprecked final which saw Danni grab a share of the £50,000 prize fund given to the winning tribe, Team Tigers.

This will be the first club appearance the twins have done since their reality TV stint and plan for the night to be the first of many to come.