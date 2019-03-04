A trio of teenagers have been released from police custody after they were Varrested in connection with a sighting of a 'gun' in Witham.

Essex Police say all three boys arrested in connection with the incident remain under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

It comes after shocked residents spotted firearm officers in King Edward Way at 5pm on Friday.

Officers were called to the residential area after receiving reports two teenagers had been seen carrying a firearm.

A police spokesman said: "Two boys aged 15 and 16, from Witham, were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent.

"A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

"A BB gun and what was believed to be drugs were recovered."