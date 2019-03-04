The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

Police confirmed that a man was found dead in Dunmow, Essex, this morning (March 4).

The band said in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

"We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Keith performing at V Festival

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

"We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene."

He grew up in Essex before going on to form the band with friends he used to meet at Braintree nightclub the Essex Barn, which was on Rayne Road.

They went on to become regular headliners at festivals all over the world and have often been seen at V Festival in Chelmsford.

Flint later helped save the Leather Bottle pub, in The Street, Pleshey, before later quitting the watering hole.

The band had number one hits with Firestarter and Breathe back in 1996.

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington was among those paying tribute to Flint.

She tweeted: "Keith Flint. Horribly sad news. Thank you for The Prodigy. You'll be f***** missed."

Radio broadcaster Jo Whiley tweeted: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint.

"Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint."

Keith Flint and adoring fans at the Prodigy's homecoming gig at Towerlands, Braintree, in 2005

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.. great man."

Sad day for the British Music Scene, RIP Keith Flint pic.twitter.com/zxuviYf1dr — hmv Colchester (@hmvColchester) March 4, 2019

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: "I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front.

"We have lost a Titan. #KeithFlint #Prodigy."

The Prodigy at Chelmsford's V Festival in 2010

A post from electronic music duo Chase and Status said: "Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away.

"Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP."