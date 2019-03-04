PANCAKE Day is tomorrow and no doubt you'll be thinking about the best recipes to try out.

But what do you do if you're bored of the usual options?

Whether you’re looking to add a caffeine kick or a vegan twist to your Instagram worthy stack, we have got some new ideas for you for a flipping delicious Pancake Day this Tuesday.

And if you're making these for children, obviously leave out the alcohol.

Insta-Perfect Pink Pancakes

Ingredients:

160g cooked beetroot

200g self-raising flour

100ml milk

1tsp baking powder

50ml squeezy honey

25ml vegetable oil

1tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

50ml of Aldi’s McQueen Pink Gin

Method:

Chop up the beetroot and put into a food processor along with the milk, oil, honey, vanilla essence, eggs and Pink Gin.

Blitz until smooth.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for one minute on each side.

‘Rise and Shine’ Boozy Brunch Espresso Pancakes

Ingredients:

150g plain flour

120g authentic Greek yoghurt

2tsp Americano instant coffee

2 large eggs

1tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

50ml milk

25ml vegetable oil

50g caster sugar

50ml Amaretto

Method:

Put the flour, baking powder, coffee and salt into a bowl and mix well.

In another bowl, put the yoghurt, milk, oil, eggs and Amaretto and mix.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.

Sweet Treat Vegan Cacao Caramel Pancakes

Ingredients:

130g plain flour

25g cacao

2tsp baking powder

250ml almond drink

35ml melted coconut oil

35ml maple syrup

1tsp vanilla essence

pinch of salt

50ml of Aldi’s Bellucci Crème Caramel Liqueur

Method:

Put the flour, cacao, baking powder and salt into a bowl and mix.

In a separate bowl, add the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence, maple syrup and Aldi’s Bellucci Crème Caramel Liqueur and whisk.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.

And if you are after something a bit more traditional...

Scotch Pancakes

Ingredients:

100g Plain Flour

50g Caster Sugar

1 large Egg

50ml Milk

Pinch of Salt

A little Sunflower Oil

500g Fresh Mixed Berries – Raspberries, Strawberries and Blueberries

Maple Syrup

Method:

Put the flour, sugar and salt into a large mixing bowl and whisk with a balloon whisk to get rid of any lumps.

In a mixing jug whisk the egg and milk together.

Pour this into the flour mix, stirring as you do and beat well until you have a smooth batter.

Grease a non-stick frying pan with a little oil.

Using a dessert spoon, ladle a spoonful of the batter into the pan.

With the back of the spoon make it into a circle.

Cook until it starts to bubble, flip over and cook the other side.

Classic Pancakes

Ingredients:

100g The Pantry Plain Flour

1 Medium Egg

300ml Semi Skimmed Milk

Pinch of Salt

Method:

Beat the egg into the milk along with the salt.

Sift the flour into a bowl, make a well in the centre of the flour and slowly whisk in the milk and egg mixture until the mixture is smooth.

Allow to settle for 20 minutes.

Heat a little oil or butter in a medium frying pan.

Pour enough batter in just to cover the base, cook on a medium heat for 30 seconds until browned, flip and cook the other side.

Recipes supplied by Aldi