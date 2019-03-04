World Book Day 2019 is just around the corner and school children across Essex are getting set to go bananas over books.

The event is the world’s biggest initiate to provide young people in the country with a book of their own.

It is also a great opportunity for youngsters to bring their favourite book characters to life and fundraise at the same time.

Whether your little one is a fan of JK Rowling or the works of Roald Dahl there are a whole host of characters to choose from.

So here are some suggestions of outfits you could settle on.

Where's Wally?

Harry Potter and co

Gangster Granny

Willy Wonka

Peppa Pig

Horrid Henry

Gruffalo

Little Red Riding Hood

Elmer the Elephant

Dennis the Menace

Cat in the Hat

The BFG

Angelina Ballerina

Katniss from the Hunger Games

The Very Hungary Caterpillar

Mr Men and Little Miss characters

Alice in Wonderland

For more inspiration visit the World Book Day website here or Book Aid International here.

Is your school arranging an event for World Book Day? Call the newsroom on 01206508157.

You can send pictures of your little one to be included in our coverage on the day.