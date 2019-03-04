A CHELMSFORD care home is celebrating after it was branded outstanding - the highest rating a care home can achieve.

Residents and the team at Care UK’s Manor Lodge, on Manor Road, invited the community to enjoy a party to mark the occasion, and were joined by the Mayor of Chelmsford, Yvonne Spence.

Juliana Miles, home manager at Manor Lodge said: “We haven’t stopped smiling since being awarded the ‘outstanding’ CQC rating, and we knew we had to do something special to mark the occasion.

“We were delighted that the Mayor could join us for an afternoon of celebrations. We all had a fantastic time celebrating our achievement, and it was wonderful to see so many faces from the community raise a glass with us.”

During the inspection, praise was given for the philosophy of the home, and the team’s focus on residents being supported to live active, fulfilled lives.

It was noted how residents at Manor Lodge were treated with dignity and respect.

When asked about the care team by inspectors, one resident said: “It feels like I am part of their family”, with a team member adding that it’s important to them that residents “have dignity and independence in a happy environment.”

Inspectors also noted the strong emphasis on promoting people’s independence while also recognising when people need additional support.

An example of this was identified as being the employment of a full-time physiotherapist and assistant at the home.