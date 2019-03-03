Chelmsford City Council has agreed to raise its share of council tax by just short of £5 – meaning a band D home will pay £194 for its share of services provided for by the council.

However a series of amendments suggested by the Liberal Democrats were voted down at full council on Wednesday, February 27.

These included borrowing up to £5 million to purchase more temporary housing, supporting libraries by adding £100,000 to the Corporate Grants scheme, helping acquire a site for a third park and ride by transferring £150,000 from the general fund.

The party also proposed helping highways in Chelmsford by transferring £200,000 from the general fund and creating a green investment fund by transferring £100k from the general fund.

Councillor Roy Whitehead, leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: “We don’t need to add on £100k grants because if money is required the council has reserves to make those grants.”

He added: “We believe community groups will come forward and we will be asked for money.

“It’s interesting that most of the things in the amendment are county council related.

“We will support anything that needs supporting.”

Councillor John Galley, member responsible for finance, praised a “very well balanced” budget, admitting his pride in the plan.

He said: “I think after what’s been said we have a very well balanced budget, we are achieving tremendous things, we are doing what the public have asked us to do.

“I am very proud of what we have done over the last couple of years.”