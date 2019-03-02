Traffic is moving slowly onto the A12 towards Spring Lane.

Drivers have reported the slip road off the dual carriageway moving towards Spring Lane roundabout has been causing congestion for around an hour.

Essex Traffic Control also reported that traffic is moving slowly in other areas around Colchester including Saint Andrews Avenue, Cowdray Avenue.

ONGOING - Colchester - St Andrew's Avenue (A133) slow traffic between Colchester Road and Colne Causeway pic.twitter.com/6wrVfKZpwP — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 2, 2019

Essex Highways also tweeted that Clingoe Hill is also experiencing a lot of traffic right now.

Colchester - Slow moving traffic on Clingoe Hill (A133) towards St Andrews Avenue (Greenstead Roundabout) — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 2, 2019

More information as we receive it.