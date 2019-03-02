John Akker has fought two local elections on a ticket of protecting Mersea Island against developers - and he'll try again in May.

He will stand as an Independent again for the Colchester Council poll after falling just 120 votes short last time out.

He talked to the Gazette's head of content Dom Bowers about why the latest plans for 200 homes in Mersea are ludicrous, if he can win an election as an Independent after coming so close last time and why Essex County Council is wrong to close libraries.