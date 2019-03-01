A WOMAN who had a history of alcohol-fuelled violence towards her family “posed no risk” to her mother whom she later killed, a report found.

Keeley Barnard, 53, was jailed for life last year after she strangled her 70-year-old mother Margaret Sims to death out of “rage and frustration” at an address in Stanford-le-Hope in August 2017.

But a domestic homicide review has found that while opportunities were missed to asses the risk Barnard posed to her mother, the issues had “no direct impact on the eventual homicide”.

The review, published by Tendring Community Safety Partnership, found that Barnard had a history of alcohol and substance abuse including a suspected overdose in 2015.

It also found that she had a history of alcohol-fuelled violence towards her husband and adult son.

Essex Police attended their home on four separate occasions between 2011 and 2017 and the report found that there were gaps in record which “affected the risk-grading of the incidents in questions”.

One incident involved her threatening her husband with a knife which the panel found “should have been initially graded as high risk”.

Described as a “high-functioning alcoholic”, it also found that Barnard had twice overdosed on antidepressants and had threatened to kill herself in 2017

The panel found while this affected other agencies being alerted to the issues, they did not relate to Mrs Sims, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s and lived in Clacton at the time, and therefore it had no impact on the eventual murder.

The anonymised report concluded: “From the information reviewed, there is no evidence that [Barnard] posed any risk or threat to [Mrs Sims] and that the incident occurred without warning.”

It recommended domestic violence training continued to be rolled out to GPs across Essex as well as greater sharing of information between agencies."