Former Colchester United reporter Frannie Ponder used to go to matches on the team bus.

The advantage was he was (nearly) always first with breaking news on the U's.

The downside was if he ever nodded off he would be the butt of practical jokes.

Frannie revealed on one occasion, he woke up to find one pocket in his new leather jacket filled with cod and chips and the other filled with coffee granules.

Frannie chatted to one of his successors, sport reporter Jon Waldron, and the Gazette's head of content Dom Bowers in the latest Colchester Chat podcast.

He also discussed: