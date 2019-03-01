Former Colchester United reporter Frannie Ponder used to go to matches on the team bus.
The advantage was he was (nearly) always first with breaking news on the U's.
The downside was if he ever nodded off he would be the butt of practical jokes.
Frannie revealed on one occasion, he woke up to find one pocket in his new leather jacket filled with cod and chips and the other filled with coffee granules.
He also discussed:
- Steve Foley's induction into the U's Hall of Fame
- His run-ins with Phil Parkinson and Steve Wignall
- How Perry Groves produced one of his worst performances for the U's...then signed for Arsenal.
- His rallying call for fans to get behind John McGreal's side