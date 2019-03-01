Commuters are facing "chaos" and long delays caused by a broken down train.

Services on Greater Anglia train lines between Essex and London are affected due to a train fault at Harold Wood.

Trains to and from Chelmsford, Colchester, Clacton, Braintree, Norwich, Ipswich, Southend Victoria, Southminster and Shenfield are affected.

The train operator has said that services may be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected until at least 11am this morning.

After a train's automated braking systems were activated, the 7.29am Witham to Liverpool Street came to a stand at Harold Wood.

Services on the main line into London Liverpool Street are affected.

The train line posted on Twitter urging passengers to check online.

A spokesman said: "All services from Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton, Braintree, Chelmsford, Southend Victoria, Southminster & Shenfield into London are disrupted owing to a train fault at

"Keep updated here https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/"