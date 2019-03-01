SOME 93 per cent of Essex pupils due to start secondary school this September have been offered their parents’ top choice on National Offer Day.

Families across the country will discover the outcome of their secondary school applications today including 16,101 current Year 6 pupils in Essex.

Essex County Council’s figures indicate nearly 400 more applications were considered for this upcoming academic year.

In 2018/19, there were 15,710 applicants with 94 per cent of those being offered either their first or second preference of school.

Education boss, Essex councillor Ray Gooding, said: “I’m delighted that, once again, we’ve been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place.

“This is testimony to our strong track record of investing in new school places, as well as the hard work of admissions staff, schools and those involved in planning expansions.”

The figures include the provisional allocations for both Colchester’s Paxman Academy and Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow, which will both open this September.

This year, less parents found themselves in the position of not been offered any of their preferences – up to six can be selected – and their child being given a place at a nearby school with space.

As part of the county council’s 2019/20 budget, a further 2,200 secondary school places will become available in the future.