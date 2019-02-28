A BASILDON gymnast has welcomed his first child.

Olympic gold medalist Max Whitlock, 26, has welcomed Willow Whitlock into the world, who was born on February 23.

Willow weighed 7lb 13, and was described as "the most amazing, proud and indescribable feeling".

Mr Whitlock trains at the South Essex Gymnastics Club in Basildon, and has won five Olympic medals - two gold and three bronze.

He was one of three Basildon gymnasts named in Team England's 2018 Commonwealth Games squad.

With eleven medals and four titles in Olympic and world championships, Mr Whitlock is the most successful gymnast in the country's history.

He wrote on Twitter: "Welcome Willow Whitlock to the world - Born Saturday 23rd February, weighing 7lb 13.

"It’s the most amazing, proud and indescribable feeling! My girls are incredible."