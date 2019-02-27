This week concerned parents have issued warnings about a disturbing online game encouraging children to hurt themselves.

The game, known as the MOMO challenge is played via social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

It encourages children to hurt themselves after they have been invited to take part by an anonymous controller.

It is thought that instances of the game have been reported in Colombia, Australia, Mexico and has been linked to at least two deaths.

Has anybody been affected locally?

Parents across the UK have shared posts about what is known as the Momo Challenge, an online game that is played via social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

Schools across Essex have also issued warnings.

Lee Chapel Primary School in Basildon and Honywood School in Coggeshall urged parents and pupils to take note of the advice.

Schools in Colchester are also understood to have sent letters warning parents about the game.

Tendring Police teams also shared advice from Northern Ireland police on Facebook.

E-Safety Training - a company founded by John Woodley and John Staines and based in Essex - has shared vital advice for parents who are concerned their child may be susceptible to the harrowing game.

In a Facebook post, it said: "We are extremely worried as we have information that suggests numerous children are now being exposed to the Momo challenge on a daily basis and we want to make 100 per cent sure that our followers and their friends are fully sighted on the situation.

"Every parent needs to make sure they have a line of communication with their child at home whereby they will be able to speak to them if they come across anything that remotely links to this situation.

"Children need to know they can raise these issues with their parents without then having to deal with an immediate ban from electronics."

What is Momo?

MOMO is a brown haired young woman, with bulging eyes and creepy bird like legs. She was originally created by Japanese artist Midori Hiyashi for the Link Factory, none of which have any connection to the horrifying game.

The game hides itself in the form of other normal looking games so that parents do not suspect it. MOMO then asks the player to add a number on WhatsApp, which may also be found on YouTube.

After adding the number, the scary doll like figure sends graphic violent images, and starts by asking them to complete odd tasks like waking up at random hours.

MOMO becomes sinister after a series of texts, and tasks start to become more dark and dangerous, before finally ending by challenging them to take their own lives.

Various forms now exist both on the internet and via app stores, but the more sinister ones remain hidden.

The character was picked up by the Creepy Pasta series, a collection of horror stories and fan fiction writing, where characters like MOMO and Jeff the Killer become disturbing figures of legend.

Jeff the Killer is one of the most popular protagonists. He is obsessed with death after being attacked one day, where the character ends up killing the attackers. Later, he realises he likes the thrill of it.

Creepy Pasta websites often remind readers that the work online is not real, and they do not encourage acts of violence towards anyone, but in a world where fan fiction lets anyone post dark literature online, the creepy games and stories will continue to resurface.

How to keep your child safe

To stay safe, parents are warned to always be aware of what their children are watching and reading online, and if possible, limit the apps they can access.

If a parent suspects a MOMO is targeting their child, police advise to delete and block the number immediately.

Kidscape has offered this advice.

1. Set age-appropriate boundaries. Children of any age should be very cautious about adding anyone they don't know to their networks.

2. Have open conversations about online safety, and let your child know they can come to you if they see anything that upsets or worries them.

3. Report any Momo-related content to the platform (e.g. YouTube, Instagram).

4. Teach your child what it means to be assertive and explore saying no to doing things they don't want to do - whether face to face or online.

5. Get help: our website www.kidscape.org.uk has advice for families about online safety.

If adults are concerned or have any questions on how to approach the subject with their children you can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit the NSPCC website.

Children who are feeling worried about their activity on apps or online games can contact Childline 24 hours a day, online and over the phone, on 0800 11 11 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk