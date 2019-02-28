A MAN accused of murdering a beloved coin collector denies he confessed to stabbing him in a phone call to his sister from prison.

Danny Bostock, 33, has been charged with the murder of Gordon McGhee after the 52-year-old was found having been stabbed to death in his flat in Forest Road, Colchester, last August.

Gas hobs had also been turned on in the property and a towel set alight in an apparent bid to cause an explosion.

It is alleged Bostock, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, killed Mr McGhee in order to get his hands on his prize coin collection as they were both interested in limited edition Beatrix Potter 50ps.

During the trial at Ipswich Crown Court, the jury heard a phone call which Bostock made to his sister from HMP Chelmsford where he is on remand in November.

A transcript put together by police states Bostock says he stabbed someone.

It claims Bostock said: “And even though, even though I stab... they’ve actually still got nothing physically connecting me d’you know what I mean they, they obviously they’ve got that one thing and obviously yeah fair enough in their eyes I’ve got a case to answer to.”

Alison Levett, representing Bostock, said he denies saying “I stab” and actually said “it states” they still have nothing connecting him to Mr McGhee’s death.

The prosecution have stated Mr McGhee’s blood was found on Bostock’s bicycle.

The transcript says Bostock also said: “I know I’m innocent, I know it doesn’t look good.

“I’m just trying to work out how it ended up there.”

He also said: “Yeah, the only thing going in my favour is it’s not all over.

“You know what I mean, it’s not on the seat, it’s not all over the frame.”

The court heard how prisoners at HMP Chelmsford and other facilities across the country are allowed to make calls to pre-selected phone numbers during their time in custody.

They are warned their calls are recorded.

Bostock signed a contract agreeing to the terms on his first night in jail in August.

Mr McGhee was found with 14 separate stab wounds including to his face and neck, as well as wounds to his arms indicating he tried to defend himself.

He had been attacked in his bedroom and was later found by his neighbours.

Bostock denies murder and attempted arson.

n The trial continues.