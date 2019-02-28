A DRAG queen has received surprise fanmail...from the Prime Minister.

Ben Tye has made it through to the final of the first ever UK charity drag pageant, Miss Drag UK on March 10.

By day, Ben, of Dovercourt, is a holiday park entertainer but by night he becomes drag queen Amber Dextris.

Ben, 22, said he was shocked to receive a letter from 10 Downing Street in the post.

The letter was not the only thing the Prime Minister, Theresa May, had sent.

Ben said: “There was a signed photo of her attached with the letter, which is to go on sale for the Sands charity, which the pageant is in aid of.

“She wished me luck with the fundraising and the pageant.”

The letter includes the official 10 Downing Street header and the photo has Mrs May’s signature on the front.

The Miss Drag UK pageant has hit national headlines with drag queens from across the UK taking part.

Ben has also been in the spotlight appearing on ITV Anglia, speaking about the acceptance of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. Ben’s signed photo and letter were featured on the Miss Drag UK Facebook page.

The organisers had joked: “Even the PM knows about Miss Drag UK, don’t forget to buy your tickets.”

Ben started off dressing up in his bedroom but last year took the plunge and went on a night out in drag.

His drag name - Amber Dextris - was given to him by a drag queen at Drag World - Europe’s largest celebration of drag.

He has to fundraise as part of the competition, as well as showcase a high fashion look and an evening gown look.

Funds raised will go to SANDS, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

To see his fundraising page visit https://uk.gofundme.com/miss-drag-uk-fundraser-for-sands