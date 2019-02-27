SOUTHEND Airport has officially become a new gateway to Scotland.

The airport has announced an agreement with Scotland's airline, Loganair, to provide routes to three Scottish destinations.

On route - Essex Caledonian Pipe Band member William Wallace at Southend Airport today

The routes will be to Glasgow, Aberdeen and Stornoway.

As well as three new Scottish destinations, there will be connections to six other spots; Barra, Benbecula, Islay, Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Tiree.

Aberdeen and Glasgow will have three non-stop flights each way every weekday, together with a selection of weekend services, operated by Loganair’s Embraer 145 regional jet aircraft.

New, one-stop, same-plane services will also be introduced from Stornoway to London, providing direct services from the Highland and Island airports to Southend.

Loganair's managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "We're incredibly

excited to be offering the first new routes between London and Scotland

in many years, linking three Scottish airports to London Southend.

"These new fast and frequent flights to London's favourite airport,

together with our inclusive checked baggage allowance and on-board

service, make this a hugely significant development for both

Scotland-London air links and Loganair itself.

"We're already looking at adding Edinburgh to this portfolio of London

routes later in the year.

"It's also a great honour to launch the first ever island air service

direct to London, a huge boost to Stornoway's overall connectivity."

Stobart Aviation chief executive Glyn Jones said: "All of us at London

Southend Airport look forward to welcoming Loganair as our newest

airline in May, when these flights begin."

"With our own railway station just 100 paces from the terminal door, up to six trains an hour into London and our award-winning customer service, we expect these new routes to prove very popular with customers flying to and from Scotland.”

Fares will start from £49.99 one-way to Aberdeen, £39.99 to Glasgow and £99.99 one-way to Stornoway.

Flights to Glasgow and Stornoway will start on May 28. Aberdeen will get underway on May 12.