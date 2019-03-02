So, love has blossomed and you think you’ve found the perfect partner - but are you financially compatible?

Understanding each other on money issues can go a long way to making or breaking a relationship.

“Whether you’re married, living together or just getting to know one another, it’s crucial both parties understand each other’s finances and know how they view money management,” says Emma-Lou Montgomery, associate director at Fidelity International (fidelity.co.uk).

“Being open to discussing the long-term financial plans you may have, and vice versa, can save having a lot of issues further down the line.”

Here, Montgomery shares tips for making sure your finances flourish in your relationship...

1. Don’t be afraid if one of you is a saver and the other is a spender

In a balanced relationship, having one keen saver and one more comfortable spending (within reason) can be beneficial - if it’s clear who’s responsible for what financially in the relationship. The saver can encourage a healthy attitude towards financial saving goals - be it a first home, an adventure holiday, or just cash for a rainy day.

2. Don’t leave your partner in the dark

All too often, couples leave one of the parties completely in the dark over bigger commitments, like savings or retirement plans, leading to misunderstandings and tension. The money and your financial security belong to both of you, so make sure you both have at least a basic understanding of the state of your finances.

3. Be honest

Many people hide debts from their partner - often out of embarrassment. But honesty really is the best policy. If you’ve come to the point when securing a joint loan or mortgage makes sense, it’s crucial any unpaid debt or blips on credit scores come to light. A supportive partner will work with you to find a solution. If they’re not up to it, then better you know now rather than later.

4. Communicate when one of you earns more than the other

Pretending you earn more than you do when you first meet might seem like a good idea, but eventually the shortfall will become apparent. Communication here is key.

5. Don’t let “outside” interests/expenses become a source of conflict

It may be that you have children from a previous relationship who need your financial support, or a hobby that requires a substantial financial outlay. If you aren’t open about the costs with your partner, these “outside” expenses can become a source of conflict. Be up front and honest, so you both can ensure you’re able to factor them in to your shared budgeting.

6. Discuss the future now

For example, if you both want to travel the world later in life, factor that into your finances now to make sure that when you do travel, you can travel in style.