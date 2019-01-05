A lorry driver received a £100 fine after stopping for a breakfast break on the M25.
Road police took to Twitter to post about the fine.
A spokesman for the Essex Roads Policing Unit South posted about the fine with a picture of a lorry.
M25: Driver has stopped for a break and happily eating his breakfast! That breakfast has just cost him a £100 fine.— Essex Roads Policing Unit- South (@EP_RPU_South) 4 January 2019
Wonder what Mr Stobart would have to say? ML/AE pic.twitter.com/kfLUGA4pAI
