A man was left with a fractured cheekbone after being attacked by a man with a snooker cue outside a pub.

The victim, a man in his 30s was struck on the head with a pool cue at around 10.30pm in the Chelmer Inn in Village Square yesterday.

He went to hospital for treatment.

The man who assaulted him is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair and wearing a green Nike tracksuit top and black tracksuit trousers.

Police believe the pub would have busy at this time and there would have been a number of people who saw what happened.

Officers need anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/1683/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.