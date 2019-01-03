ESSEX is bucking the trend when it comes to the number of potholes reported, new data has revealed.

The RAC Pothole Index found more than half a million potholes had been reported across the country in 2017.

This was an increase of 44 per cent on the 356,432 reported in 2015.

In total 161 authorities responded to the Freedom of Information request.

The data showed there were 15,085 potholes reported in 2015 in Essex.

In 2017 there were 8,237 road defects reported – a 45 per cent decrease over two years.

Kevin Bentley, County Hall’s infrastructure boss, said: “This is fantastic news for Essex and testament to the hard work of our highways crews over the past few years.

“The report shows that Essex has bucked the national trend with a 45 per cent decrease over the last two years in the number of potholes reported. The numbers speak for themselves and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.

“We are not complacent however, we know there is more work to be done.

“This year we welcomed an additional £11million funding from the Government and are using this to trial new approaches to fix even more potholes across the network. “We’ve already seen an extra 3,000 potholes fixed since the end of October and 250 miles of Essex roads resurfaced this year as a result.

“While budget constraints on road maintenance will remain very tight, the work carried out this year means we are in a favourable position heading into 2019 and I feel confident that the network will be able to cope should we be faced with more extreme weather like we experienced earlier this year.

“I’d like to encourage local people to help us improve our roads even further, by continuing to report potholes in their area online via our website.”

To report a pothole visit www.essex.gov.uk.