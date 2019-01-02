A man arrested on suspicion of murder over a fight which left a man dead has been released on bail.

Paul Wallington, 25, died in hospital following the row outside Brentwood High Street's The Vine Bar on Christmas Eve.

Essex Police have confirmed a 29-year-old suspect, from Basildon, has been bailed until 18 January.

A post-mortem examination into Mr Wallington's death is due to take place.

Essex Police said it was not currently looking for anyone else in connection to his death.

Mr Wallington's relatives said they were devastated, describing him as a "happy and loving son" who was devoted to his family.