There is disruption on the rails this morning due to a track defect.

A faulty piece of track is causing delays from Colchester, as well as Clacton, Braintree, Chelmsford, Shenfield and Southend stations.

Lines into London are affected.

Update 10.55am:

A person has been hit by a train between Goodmayes and Ilford.

Disruption across the network is expected until 2pm this afternoon.

All services via Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton, Colchester, Braintree, Chelmsford, Shenfield, Southend & Southminster in and out of London are disrupted.

For more information, visit the Greater Anglia website.