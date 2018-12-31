A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured during a fight.

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved son, brother and grandson" after he died from his injuries on Saturday.

At about 11.50pm on Monday, December 24, a fight occurred outside The Vine Bar in the High Street, Brentwood.

During this incident a 25-year-old man, named by the police as Paul Wallington, was punched and knocked to the floor.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to Queens’s Hospital in Romford. He sadly died on Saturday.

Essex Police have launched a murder investigation and officers and staff from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are making enquiries.

A 29-year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning, December 31, and he remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The death of a man so young, at this time of year is heart-breaking.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was at or near to The Vine prior to, or at the time of the incident and witnessed it or recorded footage on their phones.

“I would also like to appeal to the occupants of any passing vehicles who witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Trained officers are supporting the victim’s family who have released a statement about the death of Paul at this time.

A spokesman for the family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son, Paul. He was a happy and loving son and enjoyed spending time at home with his family, especially his nephews and nieces.

"Paul is a much loved son, brother and grandson. We would ask that at this time we are left in peace to grieve as a family."

Call the Major Investigations Team in Rayleigh on 101 quoting crime reference 42/188854/18 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information