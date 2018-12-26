POLICE have arrested a man in an ongoing murder investigation after a man was found dead in a flat.

A 47 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder around 3.45pm and is currently in custody.

Emergency services were called to a fire at an address in Station Road, Clacton shortly before 7am on December 26.

Four fire trucks were in attendance including two from Clacton, one from Weeley and one from Frinton.

Crews were called to the flat after reports of the smell of smoke in a communal corridor.

On arrival, firefighters reported that there was a fire contained to the living room of a third floor flat.

The fire was extinguished by 7.48am.

They found a man who had been assaulted.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has started and a cordon has been put in place.

Senior investigating officer for Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, said: “Our investigation is still in its early days but we are looking at the possibility this was a targeted attack.

“I need anyone who was in the Station Road area between 6am and 7am and anyone going into or leaving the building to come forward.”

Any eyewitnesses or witnesses who have any CCTV or dash cam footage are advised to call 101 quoting incident 160 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.