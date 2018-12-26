CHILD health services have been slashed and families are suffering, according to a retired midwife.

The whistleblower claims there is a massive shortage of health visitors, midwives and support since parts of the services were privatised.

The midwife, who worked in the Castle Point area, claimed many families are now missing out on the two year development checks because of staff shortages.

These are the times when toddlers are assessed for movement, speech, social skills, behaviour, hearing and vision.

They are crucial to identifying any issues early on.

The whistleblower said: “Things have gotten really bad since Virgin took over.

“Staff holidays and breaks are being cut but more importantly, the health visitors and community midwives are disappearing.

“Health visitors are very important in the ongoing care of mum and baby.

“Essex has a higher average of children going into care, health visitor intervention can often delay or prevent this happening by domiciliary visits.

“A lot of visits are done over the phone and not face to face which can be deceptive of the situation.

“So many midwives I worked with have now left because of the Virgin taking over the NHS contracts for Castle Point and I really feel Virgin Care is showing itself to be detrimental to the the health services provided to the general public.”

She claimed the county is 30 health visitors short, and they are now unable to make referrals for speech and language therapy it must now go through the GP.

Richard Comerford, managing director of the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service, said: “We do not carry out health visitor appointments on the telephone instead of in person. However, we do offer telephone support.

“The service began operating in April 2017 and is a partnership between Virgin Care, Barnardo’s, Essex County Council and the NHS which brings together services into a single, joined-up system focused around the needs of families.

A spokesman for Essex County Council, said: “The joint service is commissioned based on the ability to achieve positive outcomes for families, not based on the number of staff within the service.”

“Families remain at the heart of the service.”