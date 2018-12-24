It won’t be a white Christmas this year but forecasters have warned fog is on the way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog and freezing fog patches in Essex.

It is set to start tonight and will be dense in places.

Visibility may fall to around 50 metres in places.

It is expected to be slow to clear on Christmas Day and may persist for much of the day.

Both the Met Office and Essex Police have warned people to be careful on the roads.

🎅 The big guy will have his fog lamps on tonight. Make sure you do too! Drive safe. https://t.co/cxcnaNpGiG — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 24, 2018

The forecast said: “Fog or freezing fog patches will quickly become more widespread later on Christmas Eve, and will also be dense in places.

“Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50 metres at times.

“Fog will tend to thin and lift in western and some central areas of England overnight, but will be slow to clear on Christmas Day in the east, perhaps persisting for much or all of the day in parts of Eastern England.”

The Met Office has warned people to expect slower journey times with the chance of delays or cancellations to flights.