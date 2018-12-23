A MAN got his arm stuck in a letterbox after a festive night out.

Firefighters were called to a home Hazledon Close, Chelmsford at around 2.28am this morning to find the man with his arm stuck after attempting to open the door through the letterbox.

After arriving home the man realised he had forgotten his keys so attempted to open the door by reaching through the letterbox to the inside.

The man’s arm then became stuck and firefighters were called to release him.

The firefighters used small tools to remove the letterbox from the door and then from his arm.

Watch Manager Nick Singleton, of Chelmsford Fire Station, said: “We only attend incidents like this if we believe there might be a risk to someone's health or potential fire, but in this case the man’s arm was completely stuck.

“We encourage everyone to take care on a night out, not put yourself in danger, and of course, try not to forget your keys!”