Costs associated with removing asbestos from Chelmsford’s new Riverside leisure development is set to help push total construction costs to almost £40million.

The cost of refurbishing Chelmsford’s widely anticipated leisure centre and pool has already rocketed by more than 40 per cent from £25 million to more than £35 million – allegedly making it already the most expensive in the country before the most recent cost warnings.

But now Chelmsford City Council, which is funding the major revamp, has admitted additional costs of up to £4 million, or 11 per cent, could be claimed by the contractor in respect of groundworks, asbestos removal, steelwork and cladding, a significant proportion of which may be valid.

Chelmsford Council approved an overall scheme cost of £35.216 million in July – £10 million more than it had been initially forecast to cost.

An additional £250k was approved by the council in February 2018 for the café fit out.

This was approved to hopefully attract more businesses to submit tenders for the operation of the café, as the lack of capital investment was considered to be a barrier, resulting in an improved financial return for the council.

A report added: “Currently there has been an agreed extension of time granted for the contracted works of three weeks four days.

“However, the contractor has applied for a further extension of time, part of which is likely to be allowable under the terms of the contract.”

A statement to the council’s audit committee said: “It is also anticipated that additional costs will be claimed by the contractor in respect of groundworks, asbestos removal, steelwork and cladding, a significant proportion of which may be valid.

“Negotiations over these claims are ongoing so a likely final scheme cost cannot, as yet, be given.

“However, additional budget provision in the order of £4m, or 11 per cent, will probably need to be allowed for.

“Once these additional costs are more clearly quantified, they will be subject to Cabinet and full council approval alongside the budget setting process, in January and February 2019.”

The authority has bragged that the public are fully supportive of the plans for a 25 metre ten-lane pool, a learner pool, 300-seat spectator area, flume, a gym studio and a crèche.

But there has been criticism that diving boards will not be included. Council bosses say they cannot justify spending the £5 million it may have cost on a facility that would be used by a small number of people.

Chelmsford Lib Dem councillor Stephen Robinson said: “We have expressed conerns at the outset about the rising costs.

“The original cost of £25 million rose to £35.2 million and now it looks like another £4 million has got to be found.

“It was already the most epensive leisure centre in the country and now it is adding to it.”

Chelmsford Council leader Roy Whitehead said: “As costs have mounted up as it has been going along we have been expecting them to rise.

“There are various environmental reasons they have.

“We are as frustrated with costs rising as everyong one else.”