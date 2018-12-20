A FORMER police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after engaging in sexual activity at a station and sending sexually charged messages on the force's computer system.

Ex-PC Harry Burgess was told he would have been fired had he not already resigned following a misconduct hearing.

Burgess was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable after the hearing held at Chelmsford Civic Centre.

The former officer was found to have exchanged personal and sexually suggestive messages to another officer while on duty during a six month period between January 19 and June 8 2016.

Messages were sent via text, instant messaging service WhatsApp and the Essex Police email system.

It was also found he had engaged in sexual activity at a police station during the same period.

At the same hearing serving PC Laura Welsh was also found to have also breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct and was given a written warning.

The Essex Police misconduct hearing was over two days on Monday and Tuesday with a panel chaired by Independent Legally Qualified Chair Neil Dalton.

The senior officer on the panel, Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman, said the former officer had let down himself and the public he was supposed to serve.

She said: “Former PC Harry Burgess acted in a way that goes against what we expect of our officers.

“He took advantage of a situation with another officer to satisfy his own urges and did so while he was meant to be serving and protecting the people of Essex.

“For PC Welsh’s part, I hope she uses this as a learning opportunity for future behaviour.”