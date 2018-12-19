A MAN has gone missing from Chelmsford.

Essex Police are searching for Kevin McCullough, 33, who was last seen outside Chelmsford train station just after 2.30pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are growing increasingly concerned as Kevin has important medication that he has not taken with him.

"Kevin is described as being around 6ft tall and has short ginger hair and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt, cream jogging bottoms, white trainers and a dark blue woolly hat."

He also has links to Nottingham.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Chelmsford police station on 101.