A DISABLED teenager’s death was due to traumatic head injuries he sustained as a baby, an inquest has heard.

Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich, died on March 13, 2016, in Colchester Hospital.

He was wheelchair-bound and lived with his adoptive parents before he died.

The inquest into Jack’s death was concluded at Essex Coroner’s Court, in Chelmsford, today.

Coroner’s officer Alan Clements told the court that Jack had a complex medical history and was blind.

Some of his medical conditions included being epileptic, having cerebral palsy, scoliosis of the spine and he suffered with skin infections.

He needed care seven days a week for 24 hours a day and had to be fed through a feeding tube.

A post-mortem examination carried out by doctor Ben Swift found the cause of death had been identified as bilateral bronchopneumonia and head injuries associated with the incidents earlier in his life.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Truss was called to give evidence at the inquest into Jack’s death.

He said: “Jack was a healthy baby at the time of his birth.”

But in 2001, Jack was taken to Colchester Hospital with a retinal haemorrhage which Mr Truss said was a clear impact of significant trauma.

Jack became disabled and was later placed with a foster family who adopted him.

An investigation by Essex Police was launched and an individual was prosecuted for injuries to Jack.

On February 28, 2016, Jack was admitted to hospital with pains which were recurring.

He was later discharged but taken back to hospital the next day.

On March 13, 2016, the medical team made the tough decision that treatment was adding to the discomfort of Jack and he passed away the same day.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “In conclusion it is quite clear Jack died of head injuries suffered as an infant confirmed at the post mortem.

“Jack’s death was a result of third party involvement.

“May I express my gratitude to Essex Police for the way it investigated this matter in 2001 and in 2016.

“There is no-one to express words of sympathy from the court and it is a very sad matter.”