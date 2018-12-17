SHOPPERS are being warned to avoid a supermarket after a suspicious package was found.
Essex Police has warned the public to avoid Asda, in Chelmer Village, Chelmsford, after a suspicious package was discovered.
Police are currently on the scene and the store has been evacuated.
We're called at 10.10am today with reports of a suspicious package at @asda in Chelmer Village, #Chelmsford.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 17, 2018
We've contacted the Ministry of Defence EOD unit.
A cordon remains in place a precaution and the store has been evacuated as a precaution.
Please avoid the store area. pic.twitter.com/JUoa7gmUhF