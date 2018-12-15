THREE people have been injured following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Halstead Fire Service attended the incident on Bournebridge Hill in Greenstead Green involving two vehicles just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

The fire service released one person from their vehicle and administered first aid and gave oxygen before the ambulance arrived.

Halstead Fire Service have posted to their Facebook page: "We urge people to drive with care now the weather is changing, we want you to be at home this Christmas."

The Gazette has contacted Essex Police following the incident.