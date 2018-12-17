Get your jazz hands out and celebrate the festive season with live performances at Chelmsford's Civic Theatre and Cramphorn Studio.

The annual Xmas Jazz Night returns to give jazz lovers a Christmas treat in four shows from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 December in the Cramphorn Studio. Larry Berkovitz and Zak Barrett have put together some cool jazz vibes that will put the audience in the festive mood. Larry and Zak will be joined by the same musicians who made last year's concerts such wonderful events, including Jamie Castell, Adam Mader and drummer Andy Frost. Previous concerts have sold out, so be sure to get your tickets well in advance. The performances will start at 8pm each night, with a 3pm matinee on Saturday.

The Lunchtime Concerts continue every Wednesday in the Cramphorn Studio at 1pm and offer a delightfully relaxing interlude to the day. The lunchtime concerts are free, although a donation of £1 is suggested. Returning to the Cramphorn on Wednesday 12 December will be Deborah Aloba, playing Samuel Barber's Knowville and music by Richard Strauss. The Saxology Saxophone Quartet will be in the studio on Wednesday 19 December to play music composed and arranged by Jeffrey Wilson.

To book tickets to any of these performances, visit www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres or call the Box Office on 01245 606505.