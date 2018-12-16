December has some very special treats lined up at Chelmsford Picture House. From The Nutcracker to It's A Wonderful Life, there's a Christmas show for everyone.

Christmas would not be Christmas without the classic It's A Wonderful Life (U). The 1946 Frank Capra-directed film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has helped many people in his hometown but finds himself in a desperate situation. A guardian angel is sent down from heaven to show him what life would be like without his existence. A truly heart-warming film and a festive feel-good movie which really comes to life on the big screen. Catch It's A Wonderful Life on Tuesday 11 December at 7.30pm.

Fans of ballet will be spoiled with three productions staged in December. Don Quixote will be shown pre-recorded from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow on Wednesday 5 December at 7pm. Having read about the romance of knights and chivalry, Don Quixote sets off on his own fantastic travels to cover himself in glory, aided by his faithful swordbearer Sancho Panza. The three-part ballet directed by Fadeyechev is full of life and panache.

There will be two different productions of Tchaikovsky's family favourite The Nutcracker. The Royal Ballet's version will be shown pre-recorded on Monday 10 December at 7.15pm. The journey through the land of snow stars the Ballet's principle dancers Marianela Nunez and Vadim Muntagirov, with the orchestra conducted by Barry Wordsworth. On Sunday 23 December, the Bolshoi Ballet's production will be shown live from Moscow at 3pm. The enchanting tale of a girl's wooden nutcracker doll magically turning into a prince is the start of an amazing journey where snowflakes and toys come to life.

