The annual Discovery Festival returned to Chelmsford, for its sixth year, on 3 & 4 December in support and recognition of the United Nation’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPwD).

Celebrated globally, IDPwD is acknowledged each year on 3 December with its aim to highlight a positive image of people living with a disability, focusing on their achievements and increasing public understanding of disability. Over a billion people around the world live with a disability - that’s about 15 per cent of our population.

This year’s event saw the return of the Discovery Days at Chelmsford Museum, which provided an opportunity to experience a range of inclusive activities for all to enjoy, whilst encouraging those schools that attended to learn more about disability.

The 2018 festival saw the event expand over a secondary site at Chelmsford Library, showcasing a number of local organisations and services which offer support for those living with disabilities and their families. In addition, The Ideas Hub hosted a number of interactive sessions encouraging visitors to further understand disability.

Chelmsford City Council’s Champion for Disabled Children and Adults, Councillor Stephanie Scott said, “It was nice to see a great turnout this year and everyone enjoying the activities and sessions which took place across both days. This event is a great opportunity for our city’s residents to learn about the impact of living with a disability and discover a range of support services available to disabled children, adults and their carers within our area.

“Thank you to all of the organisations who took part in the festival and to all the schools and residents who came along and started their own journey of discovery.”