Chelmsford was nominated as a finalists for the Great Town Award in the Urbanism Awards 2019.

The Academy of Urbanism is an autonomous, independent and self-funded organisation that promotes and celebrates great places.

The Academy includes more than 500 leading developers, designers and city leaders as its members, who all seek to recognise great places and share knowledge and best practise that inspires place-making.

Chelmsford was shortlisted in the Great Town category along with Barnsley in South Yorkshire and Paisley in Renfrewshire.

All the finalists were acknowledged for their successes as post-industrial places.

Paisley, in Scotland, pipped Chelmsford to the post as the Great Town 2019 with their impressive partnerships and cultural practice.

Roy Whitehead, leader of Chelmsford City Council, said, “Being named as one of three finalists in the country for such an award is a fantastic recognition of Chelmsford’s reputation as a Great city in which to live, work and play.

“It also provides an opportunity to learn and share best practice with other great places. We do fantastic work here in the city and to make the shortlist in a competitive award category for the UK’s Greatest Town is an honour.”