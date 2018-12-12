A NEW nightclub in Chelmsford is proving a big hit just days after opening.

Popworld has opened its glittery doors and become a favourite new night spot.

Since its humble beginnings in Southampton, the chain of pop-themed nightclubs has seen four years of incredible growth and has forged a legendary status throughout the UK by providing unforgettable nights out filled with fun and laughter.

With the opening of Popworld Chelmsford, there are now 32 sites nationwide.

Customers at the new nighttime venue can enjoy a wide range of delicious deals on cocktails including the ultimate party starter, the Popworld signature sharer – the Partini.

There are also booths and cocktail masterclasses available for bookings.

Known as ‘the nation’s favourite party venue’, Popworld boasts bright colours, sweet cocktails, a light-up dance floor and back-to-back pop tunes from the 90s and noughties.

Dotted around the walls are huge, brightly-coloured works of pop art.

The centrepiece is a large portrait of a blonde woman with mirrored shades reflecting the word Pop.

It’s a world away from the building’s previous incarnation, The Liquorist, which had a more serious vibe and neutral decor.

The building was also formerly home to the Missoula bar.

Jamie Rosenfeld, brand manager at Popworld, said: “We were so excited to bring Popworld to Chelmsford for the first time.

“We have had such great success over the past few years and are continuing to grow as a brand, throwing unforgettable parties across the UK.

“With this new site we can’t wait to show off what we are all about and provide a great party for all!”

It is now open on Thursdays from 9pm until 3am, Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm until 4am and Sundays from 9pm until 3am.

There is also private hire available from Mondays to Wednesdays.

For more see www.popworldparty.co.uk/chelmsford