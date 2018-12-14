The mayor of Chelmsford, Yvonne Spence, attended a special event at Cherry Wood Grange Care Home with Farleigh Hospice, the home’s charity of the year.

The mayor turned on the Christmas lights and helped children from the community to add their wishes, written on a golden star, to one of four 5ft wishing trees.

Farleigh Hospice has also been giving away wishing stars in exchange for a donation to people in the wider community.

These joined the other wishing stars on the trees and children at the event took a golden collection box around the home, raising £80 for the charity.

Home manager, Rebekah Allan said: “This has been such a lovely project for our residents and the wider community.

“We have so enjoyed reading some of the wishing stars that have already come in.”