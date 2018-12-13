SCHOOLchildren performed in a music event for a blind charity.

The event raised hundreds of pounds.

Heathcote School and The Cathedral School took part in the event at Meadows Shopping Centre, Chelmsford in aid of Royal National Institute of Blind People.

A spokesman for the shopping centre took to Facebook and said: “Thank you to Heathcote School and The Cathedral School who visited us to sing carols in our Snow Garden, we hope that you enjoyed it.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the carol singing and kindly donated.

“A total of £238.91 was raised for the RNIB.”

A number of songs were performed by the youngsters at the event to the delight of the shoppers and visitors in Chelmsford.

The children even wore Christmas hats during the concert event.

The charity offers information, support and advice to almost two million people in the UK with sight loss.

For more on the charity see /www.rnib.org.uk/